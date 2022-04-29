WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will speak to the National Press Club about what direction the coronavirus may take us this summer and beyond, and what recommendations the public health community will make as new data emerges.

Fauci’s remarks follow a week in which he stated the U.S was out of the pandemic phase on PBS’s News Hour, then adjusted those comments in subsequent interviews, including with the Washington Post, stating we’re still in a pandemic but that it’s more of a transitional phase.

Friday’s event will begin with an opening statement by Fauci and be followed by a question-and-answer period.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 9 a.m.