CHICAGO — Cases of COVID-19 in Chicago as of Wednesday have increased 28% over the prior week, according to the city’s COVID Dashboard.

The testing positivity rate in the city has also risen from 1.4% to 1.7% in that same timeframe.

However, other data points have continued to move in the right direction with hospitalizations down 38% and deaths down 67% to an average of 0.14 per day. That last number is about equal to one person dying as a result of COVID-19 in an entire week.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on the latest data, as well as trends at the local, national and global level.

Dr. Arwady’s press conference will be livestreamed in its entirety beginning at 11 a.m. from this story.