CHICAGO – During his time in Lincoln Park, he’s been lauded not only for his contributions to DePaul University basketball but also to the advancement of women’s basketball as a sport.

That’s why this native of Chicago was elected into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 back in February and why a moment like Saturday transpired in Knoxville.

Doug Bruno, who has spent over three decades as the Blue Demons women’s basketball coach, was officially inducted into the hall on Saturday night along with seven other members of the Class of 2022: Debbie Antonelli, Alice “Cookie” Barron, Becky Hammon, DeLisha Milton-Jones, Paul Sanderford, Bob Schneider, and Penny Taylor.

Bruno was joined by family, friends, and others from DePaul to share in the weekend’s events that preceded Saturday’s ceremony.

A native of Chicago who played for legendary Blue Demons men’s basketball coach Ray Meyer, Bruno has coached at DePaul for 36 total seasons and has been in the position in his second stint with the program since 1988.

During that time, DePaul’s program had become one of the most consistent in all of women’s college basketball. They’ve made the NCAA Tournament 25 times, including the 2021-2022 season while winning nine regular season conference titles along with six tournament titles.

They’ve also made it to the Sweet 16 four times as Bruno has won 758 games at the school, which is easily the most in program history.

This moment for the coach is the subject of this week’s “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now as we salute Bruno’s latest achievement in the sport. Larry Hawley takes a look at that moment in the video above.