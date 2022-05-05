CHICAGO — Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of Mexico defeating French troops in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

It is not to be confused with Mexico’s Independence Day which is September 16.

Many businesses offer a number of deals in the United Sates to commemorate the day.

Fat Rosie’s Taco and Tequila Bar is hosting an all-day fiesta complete with mariachi and a DJ. Make sure and take your appetite for their 3 LB burrito. If you can finish it in under 12 minutes, it’s free. They will also have a variety of margaritas, and their drink of their day La Banderita, or flag in a cup in English.

4 Locations:

870 N. Meacham Rd, Schaumburg

28 Kansas St, Frankfort

47 East Chicago Ave, Naperville

940 Milwaukee Ave, Lincolnshire

Old Town Pour House is having a Cinco de Mayo Party complete with a food and drink package, Mexican bingo, a DJ and more. The purchase of a ticket will get you the following:

2 drinks* (*Drinks over $15 not included in the complimentary package)

Light Food station with chips, salsa, and queso

Mexican Bingo including prizes from CSSC, OTPH and our Sponsors

DJ

Additional specials including $4 off tacos, $4 Corona Extra, $5 Corona Seltzer, $6 Tito’s cocktails, $6 Skrewball

Location: 1419 North Wells Street

Hopsmith and their Taco Alley Window will give you an order of tacos, with the purchase of a taco order on Cinco de Mayo. The free tacos can be redeemed during their late-night hours through the end of June. They will also be giving away tacos from 11 p.m. – midnight on Saturday, May 7.

location: 15 W Division St

Time Out Market will have live entertainment, a margarita bar, Don Julio specials, and more. You can reserve your spot at the fiesta here.

Location: 916 W Fulton Market

Mustard Seed and Kitchen is celebrating Cinco de Mayo through the month of May. For $16.99 guests can order 3 steak tacos with salsa borracha and rice and beans.

Location: 49 E Cermak Rd

Lotties will have craft chips and salsa flights, $3 tacos, and $5 eleotes. Their drink specials include $7 Jose traditional margaritas, $6 Mamitas Seltzer, and $25 Corona Family Buckets.

Location: 1925 W. Cortland St.

Tuman’s Tap & Grill is offering a number of deals like a $13 Skirt Steak Taco Dinner, $10 Skirt Steak Burrito, $3 Tecate and $5 Pachanga Draft.

Location: 2159 W. Chicago Ave.

Chipotle is offering free delivery all week with the promo code DELIVER at checkout. Offer is valid through May 6.

7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards members three mini spicy breakfast empanadas and a coffee all for $4 through May 24.