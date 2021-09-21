Domestic violence awareness

CHICAGO — Gabby Petito’s father has said there were no red flags to indicate that there were domestic violence problems in his daughter’s relationship with Brian Laundrie.

And he’s not alone.

Many people don’t know the warning signs of domestic violence.

Nor do they know how to get out of an abusive relationship.

WGN News Now spoke with Vickie Smith with the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Stephanie Love-Patterson, executive director of connections for abused women and their children.