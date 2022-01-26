Dolly Parton launches sweet new baking line

CHICAGO – America’s sweetheart has cooked up a sweet new venture.

Country crooner Dolly Parton has teamed up with Duncan Hines to launch a new line of cake and frosting mix line.

The limited-edition collection is inspired by her southern roots and contains Parton’s favorites including banana cake mix, coconut cake mix, buttercream, and chocolate buttercream frosting.

There’s even a baking collection box with a Dolly-inspired tea towel and spatula.

Dolly’s baking collection is expected to hit store shelves in March.