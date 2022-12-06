SOUTH ELGIN, lll. — You can give the gift of a forever home to rescued dogs in South Elgin.

We first introduced you to Saturn and Harper in November when they arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin. Now, both are ready for adoption.

The duo was part of a group of dogs found living in deplorable conditions on a reported South Korean meat farm.

A third dog, Jupiter, who was also rescued with the pair, is still adjusting and should be ready for adoption in another week or two.

Anderson Humane says two-year-old Saturn is a Korean Jindo breed who would make a great companion, and adds she gets a little nervous in new situations but warms up quickly.

Harper arrives in South Elgin. Photo courtesy: Anderson Humane

Harper arrives in South Elgin. Photo courtesy: Anderson Humane

Jupiter arrives in South Elgin. Photo courtesy: Anderson Humane

Jupiter arrives in South Elgin. Photo courtesy: Anderson Humane

As for Harper, the shelter says she is a very active three-year-old collie mix who likes walks and needs an energetic family or one with an active lifestyle .

The fourth dog who arrived at Anderson Humane last month with the trio is Ophelia. She’s a one-year old terrier Pitbull mix from Florida who’s a victim of Hurricane Ian and is reportedly ready for adoption too.

Anderson Humane says she knows some cues, walks great on a leash and may already be potty trained.

If you’re interested in adopting these dogs or any of the shelter’s other dogs and cats you can check them out here , give them at call at (847) 697-2880, or visit them at 1000 S. La Fox St. in South Elgin.

Anderson Humane rescues more than 4,000 pets every year. If you would like to help them continue giving dogs, cats, puppies and kittens a second chance at life you can make a donation here.

Saturn, Jupiter and Harper are the first dogs Anderson Humane has welcomed from South Korea but they may not be their last.The Humane Society estimates one-million dogs a year are bred then slaughtered on meat farms in South Korea.