CHICAGO – On Tuesday, it was a night for the White Sox pitchers to shine as they quieted the potent Dodgers’ lineup in a shutout victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A complete turnaround would occur on the following night, which spoiled a decent effort by the home team’s starter and their pitchers.

Johnny Cueto continues to be serviceable for the White Sox as they await the return of Lance Lynn from the IL and likely has found a place in it for the foreseeable future. He wasn’t perfect on Wednesday against Los Angeles, allowing three runs on four hits, but he did get through the sixth inning with five strikeouts compared to one walk.

But Dodgers’ pitching would send him and the White Sox to a 4-1 loss on Wednesday evening as they surrendered just four hits over the course of nine innings. Only Jake Burger’s 5th inning homer to continue his own strong stretch was the reason the hosts got on the board as their modest three-game winning streak came to an end.

Tony Gonsolin continued his great year for Los Angeles as he went six innings with just three hits allowed, including the Burger homer, as he improved to 7-0 on the season. Three bullpen pitchers would only give up one hit in the final three innings.

Home runs would prove to be White Sox pitcher’s undoing as the Dodgers hit three over the course of the game, with two coming off Cueto. Will Smith’s two-run first inning blast would be all Los Angeles would need as Cody Bellinger would add a solo shot in the second and Trea Turner in the ninth to finish off the scoring.