LOS ANGELES – When facing the best team in the National League, it’s going to take a very good effort for the Cubs even to pick up a victory.

They failed to do so in three tries at Wrigley Field back in May, and the start of a four-game series in Los Angeles wasn’t going to be any easier with the pitcher on the mound.

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin entered his start on Thursday at Dodger Stadium with a 10-0 record and a 1.54 ERA, making him one of the toughest pitchers to get to in all of Major League Baseball.

While the Cubs were able to score two runs off the starter, their own pitching wasn’t enough to knock off Los Angeles for the first time this year. The margin is quite narrow for David Ross’ club in games like this, and the Dodgers’ bats put the shot for a win out of reach.

The hosts hit four homers on the evening en route to a 5-3 win over the Cubs that improves them to 4-0 against their National League rivals in 2022. Mookie Betts hit homers in the first and eighth inning with Gavin Lux hitting a long ball in the second and Justin Turner in the fourth to give the Dodgers all the runs they’d need.

Christopher Morel was able to get two of Gonsolin with his ninth homer of the year in the fifth, a two-run shot, but the Cubs would get no closer than two runs the rest of the night. Seiya Suzuki drove in a run with a two-out double in the ninth against former Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel to give the visitors a chance, but they’d get no closer.

After a Patrick Wisdom walk forced Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts to life Kimbrel for Alex Vesia, Nelson Velazquez struck out to end the game.