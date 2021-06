During the third week in June, the first batch of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in Cook County.

It’s the first confirmed catch in Illinois for 2021.

The mosuqitoes were collected in Skokie.

Experts also predict this year will be a bad one for lyme disease which is a tick-borne illness.

While no humans have tested positive for West Nile, this is a good reminder that we need to take precautions and protect ourselves.