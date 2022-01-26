Disotto in Highwood offers the coziest spot for a Valentine’s Day dinner

HIGHWOOD — If you’re looking for new ways to celebrate love this upcoming Valentine’s Day, WGN News Now has you covered with our Valentines-YAY! series.

This time we take a trip to Chicago’s northern suburb of Highwood to Disotto.

It’s an escape to the Italian countryside with private dining, pastas made in-house daily, and a wine bar filled with national and international options.

Their list of wines pairs perfectly with the Chef’s Cheese Board which has assorted meats, cheeses, and marinated olives.

One of their popular dishes are Brussels Sprouts served with an over easy egg on top.

Steak lovers, they have you covered too.

You can always keep it traditional with pastas like their Bolognese.

Their D.O.C Pizza also won’t disappoint with San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, olive oil and basil.

To top it all off, you and your sweetheart can split their sweet petite plate with hand made assorted truffles and white and dark chocolate dipped strawberries, which is part of their Valentines menu.

You’ll fall in love with their plentiful portions as well as the rustic old-world style atmosphere of Disotto. You can now make reservations for your Valentine’s date.