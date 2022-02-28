Deciding what to give up for Lent

Consider adding something in addition to sacrificing this season

CHICAGO, IL – As Christians around the world prepare for Ash Wednesday, they’re also getting ready to usher in the season of Lent.

This year Lent begins on Wednesday March 2.

The 40-day period of penance, fasting and spiritual preparation leads up to Easter.

It’s also a time of self-sacrifice and reflection on Christ’s life and death.

During this time, followers often give up a vice or treat which can range from chocolate to soda, social media, or even toxic friendships.

Choosing what to give up during Lent can be difficult for many people, so WGN News Now spoke with Michael Murphy, Director of Loyola University Chicago’s Hank Center for the Catholic Intellectual Heritage about making your decision.

He said you really want to prepare before deciding what you are going to give up and that sacrifice wakes a person up when it’s done intentionally.

Murphy suggested people not only give up something in the spirit of sacrifice but also consider an add such as visiting the elderly or getting closer to family members.

He gave more suggestions and details on Lent to WGN News Now’s Christine Flores and Chip Brewster, and you can see the full interview in the video above.