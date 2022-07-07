CHICAGO – At some point, it appeared that the Blackhawks were going to make a major trade in order to acquire some draft capital or prospects as they continue to rebuild.

One of those went down just a few hours before the NHL Draft.

Alex DeBrincat, who led the team with 41 goals this past season, was dealt to the Ottawa Senators for the seventh and 39 overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft along with a third round selection in 2024. It’s another major move by Kyle Davidson to acquire assets to start creating a new Blackhawks’ team after the end of the 2010s dynasty era.

Naturally, the fan base has been quite divided over social media with the deal since a few believe the team should have gotten more for an emerging star in the NHL.

That’s the lead topic of “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now for Thursday, July 7, 2022, as the NHL Draft starts tonight.

We also have details on another arrest for a first year Bears player, this time it’s wide receiver David Moore who is in trouble with the law. After finally beating the Twins in 2022, the White Sox now start a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field against another American League Central Division foe: The Detroit Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Cubs will have a quite a challenge keeping their series-winning streak alive against the National League-leading Dodgers this weekend. Plus we’ll have a salute to the late James Caan and his iconic role as a former Chicago athlete in a 1970s movie.

Larry Hawley has more on this in “The Afternoon Lineup” which you can see live at 5:55 PM in the video abov.