CHICAGO – The Memorial Day weekend has come and gone here in 2022 with plenty of sporting events taking place either in Chicago or with teams from around the area.

That was certainly the case this past weekend with many teams in action at a number of levels, from high school to the pros. There was also an iconic motor race three hours south of the city that featured a few ties to the Windy City.

All of these were featured in this week’s “Random Hawlights” on WGN News Now this week as we reflected on the holiday weekend.

David Malukas of Burr Ridge made his Indianapolis 500 debut and was able to complete all 200 laps, finishing 16th in his first appearance in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The Dale Coyne Racing driver was the highest finishing rookie in the 2022 field.

Before the race, Jim Cornelison continued a tradition for the Indy 500 as the Blackhawks’ national anthem singer performed “Back Home Again in Indiana” just before the machines rolled off the grid.

Speaking of hockey, the Chicago Wolves are continuing their strong push through the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs. They beat Milwaukee in the Central Division Finals in four games, finishing off the series with a road win over the Admirals on Friday.

The Carolina Hurricanes affiliate has now gone 6-1 in the playoffs, outscoring Milwaukee and first round opponent Rockford by a combined score of 35-13.

Kankakee High School has enjoyed a few weeks of history in its athletic department thanks to its track and field teams. The girl’s team captured the school’s first team state championship in history earlier in May and the boy’s team did the same this past weekend at Eastern Illinois University, giving the Kays two firsts in two weeks.

Larry Hawley has more on these moments in “Random Hawlights” in the video above.