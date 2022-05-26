CHICAGO – If you’ve tuned into Channel 9 for news or sporting events, he’s been a constant presence on the programming for almost four decades.

From his sportscasts on “The Nine O’Clock News” to Chicago Cubs, White Sox, then Bulls & Blackhawks broadcast, and a whole lot of other broadcasts in between, Dan Roan has been one of the most recognizable figures in Chicago television sports history.

On Thursday, he will call it a career when he anchors GN Sports at 10:30 PM, wrapping up his 38-year run at WGN and 45 years overall in the broadcasting industry. It’s been a week of tributes from co-workers, fans, and viewers, as so many remember not only the stories he told but the person that he was.

While many remember his long career in Chicago, it was a journey for the native of Keokuk, Iowa that began in Central Illinois. A graduate of Illinois State University, Dan began his career at WCIA-TV in Champaign where he covered a number of local sports, including the University of Illinois.

His arrival in Chicago would also bring the introduction of an era of success for the city in professional sports that hadn’t been seen in a long time. While working in town, the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Fire FC, and the Chicago Sky won championships along with many other teams on different levels experiencing success.

During a very busy week, Dan joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss his long career in Chicago, the things he’ll remember the most from his time, what he hopes his legacy will be, along with some of his post-retirement plans after Thursday.

You can watch his full interview with Larry Hawley in the video above.