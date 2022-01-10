“Cup Noodle”maker creates quirky new mop

CHICAGO – A quirky new mop may make you want to wash floors.

Japanese food maker, Nissin, who produces the classic instant Cup Noodle, has created a ramen-themed mop known as the “Cup Noodle Mop”.

The mop basically looks like a spilled cup of ramen.

It includes the iconic cup design with noodles spilling out to form the mop head.

There are random chunks of food like egg, shrimp and mystery meat attached to the top of mop head.

The mop went viral after it was used during a basketball tournament in Japan last month.

As of right now, Nissin has no plans to sell the mop, but fans can’t wait to get their hands on it so maybe that could change in the future.