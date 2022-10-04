What began as an April Fool’s joke in 2021 became a single-day-sensation on National Cheese Curd Day, October 15, 2021. Now Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger for a slightly longer engagement.

Starting on October 12, the Wisconsin-based fast-casual chain known for its frozen custard and ButterBurgers will begin selling its deluxe burgers stacked with the “cheese curd crown”. They plan to sell the fried-cheese-laden delicacies through the end of October or until supplies run out.

According to the Green Bay Gazette, the one-day event last year saw 136,000 CurderBurgers sold with 20% of its restaurants setting single-day sales records and quickly selling out of the specialty burger. They further report each location will receive a stock of approximately 1,000 curd-crowns for the 2022 celebratory season.

WGN News Now host Chip Brewster was one of the lucky ones to snag a CurderBurger last year. He shared his first bites live on his Facebook page. Check it out in our video above.