CHICAGO – If you were looking for reasons to smile in Chicago sports this weekend, you looked to the women’s sports teams in order to do that.

With the White Sox struggling at home in extra innings in two losses to the Rangers and the Cubs getting blown out by the Yankees in New York, it was the city’s WNBA and NWSL teams that stepped up.

The Sky pulled off a win over the Sun on Friday then got another in dramatic fashion against the Liberty in New York on Sunday. Courtney Vandersloot’s three-pointer with just under a second left gave the Sky an 88-86 win to improve to 9-4 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Red Stars ran their unbeaten streak to six matches as they knocked off the Orlando Pride 1-0 on another goal by Mallory Pugh and another shutout by goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

For those fans of college baseball, Notre Dame shook up things quite a bit as they knocked off No. 1 Tennessee in Knoxville to advance to their first College World Series in 20 years and just the third in program history.

All of these stories were featured in the “Weekend That Was” on WGN News Now for June 13th as we wrapped up what went down for a number of teams on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Larry Hawley will have the full wrap-up around 4:25 PM live and you can watch it in the video above.