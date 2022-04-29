CHICAGO – If you are a college student and a fan of the Chicago Cubs, the team might have a new initiative that interests you.

The Cubs announced a program today that will allow students currently enrolled in a college or university to receive last-minute ticket offers starting May 3rd. More info below. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ewEHE2w6UB — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 28, 2022

This week, the Cubs announced that they’re creating a program that will provide last-minute ticket offers to students that are currently enrolled in school.

Dubbed “Cubs U,” those who are over the age of 18, and have a valid college or university email, can receive the offers that will come via text message. Those who are eligible can register by texting“CUBSU” to 88019 or registering at www.cubs.com/cubsu.

Students can already sign up right now to receive the offers via text message 24 hours prior to a game, with the initiative starting before the Cubs’ May 3rd game with the White Sox.

That will be the Cubs’ first game after their current six-game road trip, which has a stop in Milwaukee this weekend. The team still has 71 of their 81 home games left in the 2022 season.