CHICAGO – If you’re a fan of the Cubs and you have a few days early in the week off, then your first drink at Wrigley Field could be on the hosts.

This is thanks to a new “Summer Night Special” being offered by the club for the next few months.

As the Cubs play in Baltimore, fans of the team can get a free drink on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as part of a new promotion announced by the team this morning. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/BQ5daY2FKi — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 8, 2022

As part of this new promotion, fans at home games on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from June 13th through August 24th will get one free alcoholic beverage. For each day, the drink that fans can get on the house will change:

Monday – “Makers Mark Monday” cocktail

Tuesday – “Gooseday Tuesday” beer

Wednesday – “Terlato Wine Wednesday”

All that’s needed to get this beverage is a valid ID along with a game ticket, which gives a fan one alcoholic beverage. Fans can also get a bottle of water instead if they choose.

The first games this offer goes into effect on June 13th, 14th, and 15th in contests against the San Diego Padres. It will run the next two months through the four-game Cardinals’ series that will be played from August 22nd through the 24th, with a doubleheader taking place on the 23rd.