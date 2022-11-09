CHICAGO – For most of the last decade, the “Friendly Confines” went under major renovations in the offseason during the “1060 Project” that rebuilt a healthy amount of the ballpark.

In the offseason of 2022, the changes won’t be nearly as dramatic, but there is one thing that’s going to be worked on over the next couple of weeks at Wrigley Field.

That’s the lights that sit on top of the roof, which will get an upgrade over the next few weeks.

(Courtesy: Chicago Cubs)

The team began the process of replacing the light fixtures that were put up back in 1988 with more energy-efficient LED lights, with some of the work done earlier this week.

(Courtesy: Chicago Cubs)

Per the Cubs, these will produce a higher quality light output while also reducing the venue’s electrical footprint.

Doing so was part of a pledge made by the franchise when the “1060 Project” began to make the ballpark more energy-efficient.

(Courtesy: Chicago Cubs)

The Cubs have played under the original lights since 1988, which was preceded by years of debate and legal battles over their installation. On August 8, 1988, the team took the field against the Phillies for the first scheduled night game at the ballpark but only made it 3 1/2 innings before heavy rain forced a postponement.

On the next night, August 9, 1988, the Cubs played their first official night game, defeating the New York Mets 6-4 in front of a national television audience on NBC, with the game being called by the late Vin Scully.

Starting with 18 night games per year in 1989, the number of contests under the lights at Wrigley Field has grown through the years.