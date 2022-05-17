FALLS CHURCH, Va. — As the libel lawsuit trial brought by Johnny Depp against ex-wife Amber Heard enters its 17th day, Heard retakes the witness stand where Depp’s legal team will continue their cross-examination.

Tuesday’s proceedings will be livestreamed throughout the day within this story. Catch-up on yesterday’s testimony here.

The trial is now in its fifth week, and jurors have seen multiple photos of Heard throughout the trial that purport to document the abuse she said she received during her relationship with Depp.

Several of the photos shown Monday, though, had not previously been seen by the jury and showed redness and swelling much more clearly than earlier photos.

Heard said the marks came when Depp threw a phone at her face.

Depp’s attorneys focused the first part of their cross-examination questioning on those photos to include questions about how often he has worn jewelry on his hands.