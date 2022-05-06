BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Crocs, the footwear company, has partnered with FIGS, Inc., a healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, to gift healthcare workers Crocs and scrubs during National Nurses Week.

Beginning May 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET, anyone in the healthcare field can visit the crocs.com or wearfigs.com to access a sign-up link to enter a drawing for a chance to receive the items. The bundle includes a pair of Classic Clog Crocs, as well as a selection of FIGS’ scrub tops and bottoms.

Healthcare workers in the United States have until May 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET to enter the drawing. Winners will be selected at random and notified no later than 24 hours after the drawing closes.

Since March 2020, Crocs says they have donated nearly 1 million pairs of shoes to healthcare workers globally. The company says their product was created in direct response to request from fans and caregivers searching for comfortable shoes to wear through the long hours, late nights, and early mornings.

The “Free Pair for Healthcare” program is an initiative first launched in 2020 to thank and celebrate healthcare heroes for their extraordinary efforts in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.