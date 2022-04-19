CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Department of Family Support and Services (DFSS) announced an expansion of their free, full-day Pre-K education for all 4-year-olds in the City of Chicago.

The immediate expansion allows all parents in Chicago to register their 4-year-olds for preschool. The application window opened at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 via the Chicago Early Learning website.

CPS and DFSS leaders held a press conference at the same time the application portal opened to discuss the details and announce future program expansion. For instance, while preschool programs will be available in 64 of the 77 city communities for the 2022-2023 school year, plans call for programs in all 77 communities by fall 2023.

To be eligible for next school year’s free Pre-K program, children must be Chicago residents and turn 4-years-old on or before September 1, 2022.

Watch the entire announcement in the video above.