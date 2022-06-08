CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown will provide an update on a string of armed robberies involving a suspect with a machete.

At least eight robberies have been reported between May 27 and June 5 where victims say a machete was used. The robberies all happened in the evening and in close proximity on the city’s Northwest Side.

On Tuesday, police said they were questioning a person of interest in the case.

Brown has scheduled a media availability for 11 a.m. Wednesday from the city’s public safety headquarters.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety from this story beginning at approximately 11 a.m.