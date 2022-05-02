CHICAGO — Following a weekend in which nine people were killed and 26 were wounded in Chicago, the city’s top cop is set to discuss end-of-the-month crime statistics, provide updates on recent investigations, and detail the department’s new effort to solve cold case crimes.

CPD Superintendent David Brown has scheduled a press conference for 12 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly after the event.

The press conference will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 12 p.m.