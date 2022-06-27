CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department superintendent David Brown has scheduled a media availability to “provide investigatory updates and discuss recent public safety efforts,” according to a release from his office.

This press conference is the latest in a series of nearly weekly appearances before the media and follows a busy weekend in Chicago during which several Pride celebrations took place. The weekend also saw 20 shooting incidents, 24 shooting victims, and seven murders, five of which were the result of shootings.

Last week Brown discussed the department’s new foot-chase policy and how his officers were preparing for the many Pride events. This week he is expected to recap citywide crime statistics and discuss the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

The press conference is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story when it begins.