CHICAGO — 32-year-old Dan Golden is set to go home today after being shot in the back more than a month ago when he tried to break-up a bar fight while off-duty.

Golden is set to depart the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab at 10 a.m. and be escorted home with much fanfare and celebration. Chicago 19th Ward Alderman Matthew O’Shea has asked residents to line the streets along the route to show their support.

A media release estimates the procession will arrive in the 19th Ward by 11 a.m. and will end at the Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union where Golden’s family will give brief remarks. From there, the Goldens will head home.

Golden’s departure, escort, and his family’s remarks will all be livestreamed through this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.

The route for Golden’s escort is as follows:

Shirley Ryan Ability Lab east to Lake Shore Drive

Lake Shore Drive south to Dan Ryan Expressway (via I-55), exit at 31st Street

31st Street west to Wells Street

Wells Street south to 33rd Street

33rd Street west to Shields Avenue

Shields Avenue south to 35th Street

35th Street east to Dan Ryan Expressway

Dan Ryan Expressway south to I-57, exit at Halsted Street

99th Street west to Vincennes Avenue

Vincennes Avenue south to 103rd Street

103rd Street west to Pulaski Road

Escort will end at Pulaski Road (family request)

The release notes the following recommended viewing spots:

Turtle’s bar & Grill – 238 W. 33rd Street

103rd and Longwood

103rd and Western

103rd and Fairfield

103rd and Kedzie

103rd and Central Park

The Chicago Police Department officer was at Sean’s Rhino Bar in Beverly on July 9 when around 2:30 a.m. his fiancée told WGN there was an altercation. Golden’s mother said he did identify himself as a police officer when trying to de-escalate the fight, but ultimately shots were fired and Golden’s spine was severed.

Three days later CPD announced the arrest and charging of three men suspected to be responsible for the fight and the shooting. Prosecutors said the men had texted about starting a bar fight earlier in the day. Each has been charged with at least two felony counts. All were denied bail. All have pleaded not guilty to the crime.