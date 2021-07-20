COVID-19 remains the major topic as the Summer Olympic Games open

CHICAGO – A year ago, it was the virus that cause a rare postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. A year later, COVID-19 remains a big topic as the games start this week.

Zach LaVine, who had the virus late in the Bulls’ 2021 season, was held back from traveling to Japan due to Team USA’s health and safety protocol on Monday. They’re hopeful he’ll be able to join the team later in the week.

The same is not the case for former Chicago Sky player and first round pick Katie Lou Samuelson, who won’t be allowed to play with the United States’ 3-on-3 team due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. Before that announcement, American tennis star Coco Gauff had to withdraw as well due to the virus.

The head of the Tokyo Olympics, Toshiro Muto, said on Tuesday that he couldn’t rule out a last-second cancelation of the event. All this comes as competition in softball and women’s soccer is expected to begin on Wednesday in Japan.

Larry Hawley has more on this on WGN News Now and you can watch that report in the video above.