CHICAGO — Illinois’ First District Appellate Court has declared the City of Chicago has improperly issued tickets since at least 2012 which exceed the state’s $250 local ordinance fine limit, according to a press release from Myron M. Cherry & Associates, LLC.

The law firm stated tickets had been issued, such as for an expired or non-existent city stickers or parking too close to a fire hydrant, which carried total costs of initial fines plus penalties of up to $400. They added the city issues more than 200,000 of these tickets each year. At $150 over the state limit, those estimates would equate to $300 million in illegally collected fines over the past decade.

Myron M. Cherry & Associates, LLC. notes the ruling could impact tens of thousands of Chicagoans who could seek class action status in a lawsuit against the city government.