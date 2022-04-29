Dallas-Fort Worth — Love was really in the air for one Oklahoma City couple flying on Southwest Airlines.

This past Sunday, the couple, Jeremy and Pam, had their wedding ceremony on board a Southwest flight.

It all started last Tuesday when the couple was joking about hopping on a plane and getting married in Las Vegas.

They decided to go ahead with the plan and booked a flight for Sunday, and a wedding chapel appointment for Sunday night.

But when the lovebirds arrived in Dallas Fort Worth from Oklahoma City, they learned their connection to Las Vegas had been canceled.

Another Vegas bound passenger, who happened to be an ordained minister, overheard the couple’s conversation, and offered to marry them.

The three of them traveled across town to Dallas Love Field Airport and purchased last minute flights on Southwest Airlines to Las Vegas.

As the three boarded the plane, the pilot asked about Pam and Jeremy’s wedding attire, and after telling their story, the captain joked about them getting married on the plane.

That’s when Southwest Airlines says their crew jumped into action with toilet paper streamers and a snack sash for the ordained minister.

A flight attendant stood in as Pam’s maid of honor, a professional photographer – who happened to be on board took out her camera, and passengers signed an old notebook as a makeshift guestbook.

Congrats to the newlyweds!