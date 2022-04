COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Health (CCH) celebrated the administering of its one-millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined other county leaders Thursday to mark the milestone.

According to a press release, CCH is among the first health systems in the country to achieve this level of vaccination. More information on the county’s efforts can be found on their vaccination program website.