COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Several doctors with Cook County Health are concerned about a winter surge of both COVID-19 and influenza.

The group is hoping the upcoming holidays, including this weekend’s Halloween festivities, will be the motivation many need to get a series of shots they say will benefit immune systems and help reduce the spread of disease.

The medical professionals are holding a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the importance of the COVID boosters and flu vaccinations.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.