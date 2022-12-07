CHICAGO – While everyone knew it was coming, it’s now official: Willson Contreras is heading to the Cardinals.

It’s a painful thing for longtime fans of the Cubs catcher as they see him head to a rival to start a new chapter of his career after seven seasons on the north side.

Meanwhile two other players are starting off their careers with the Cubs – Corey Bellinger and Jameson Taillon – who reportedly agreed to deals on Tuesday.

The White Sox are quiet so far in free agency, as pitcher Mike Clevinger remains the team’s only player signed so far.

We’re covering all the free agency updates on this edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now as we also hear on the Cubs’ moves from Corey Freedman of CHGO.

You can watch this edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” with Larry Hawley at 3:20 PM in the video above.