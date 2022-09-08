CHICAGO – It’s the early part of the fall, so a heafty amount of the attention for college fans is focused on sports of that season, particularly football.

But college basketball is always on the mind of die-hard fans, with practice beginning for a lot of teams in only a couple of weeks. Tipoff for some teams is now less than two months away.

That’s why both sports were featured on this edition of the “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now on Thurday.

All local college football teams are now in action as of this weekend in the area with both Big Ten teams in the state both playing at home against ACC opponents. Northwestern opens up their Ryan Field schedule with an 11:10 AM contest Duke after two weeks off following their win over Nebraska in Ireland. Meanwhile, Illinois is hosting Virginia at 3 PM in Champaign after a crushing, last-minute loss last Friday to Indiana to open Big Ten play.

Notre Dame is also trying to rebound from a loss, but they might not be feeling as bad as the Illini after a hard-fought effort in a 21-10 loss at No. 2 Ohio State. After win over Eastern Ilinois on September 1st, Northern Illinois will look to go to 2-0 against Tulsa on the road Saturday night.

Nick Schultz of On3 also joined the show to give us his thoughts on some local college football teams, including the Irish’s chances for a big season after the loss to the Buckeyes.

Like always, we also featured some local college teams outside of Division 1 that are making headlines this week.

