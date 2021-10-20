Cody Westerlund previews the 2021-22 Bulls’ season on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – It’s the first of an 82-game schedule for the Bulls, but there’s a little bit of a different feeling in 2021 than past seasons.

That is because of an influx of new players with proven NBA success that have been added to the remaining group that includes All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic has brought a new sense of optimism that hasn’t been there for a while.

It’s given hope that this team could make the playoffs, something the Bulls haven’t done since 2017, and be a factor in the Eastern Conference. Of course, a lot of chemistry-building has to happen over the course of the season as Billy Donovan takes over an essentially new team this season.

Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score has followed the team in the offseason and will do so during the season, and he joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to preview the season on Wednesday.

