‘Coach K’ began his basketball journey in Chicago

CHICAGO – He’s been one of the biggest figures in college basketball for over 40 years, but now ‘Coach K’ appears ready to bring his career to a close.

As the legendary Duke men’s basketball coach begins to do so, many are recalling his many achievements with the Blue Devils. That includes five national championships, 12 Final Four appearances, along with a number of players who’ve gone from his program to the NBA.

But our Larry Hawley told us on Wednesday’s WGN New Now broadcast about how his journey began in Chicago.