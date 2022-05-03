CHICAGO – There’s something new flowing around the “Windy City” this week, and it all has to do with Chicago’s “H20”!

“Chicagwa” is part of a newly launched campaign touting the high-quality drinking water from Lake Michigan that coincides with National Drinking Water Week.

Officials with the Chicago Department of Water Management said the initiative celebrates how Chicago’s drinking water has consistently met state, federal, and industry standards.

Everyday tap water is being put into six limited-edition cans that feature designs by Chicago artists.

The cans will be available for free at a variety of Chicago restaurants while supplies last.

Tomorrow they will be distributed at Manny’s, Wiener Circle, Dark Matter, Real Good Company, and Kuma’s Corner. The City encourages you to check their instagram for future distribution dates and location sites.

The campaign also released a promotional video narrated by Chicago TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas and plans to set up digital billboards throughout the city.