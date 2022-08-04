CHICAGO – It’s only one week in a journey that will continue until early January at the earliest, so it’s hard to make major judgments on a handful of workouts in training camp.

Still, there have been plenty of questions about a Bears team that features plenty of new personnel over the field from the coaches to the players. A number of spots on the roster are up for grabs starting with training camp at Halas Hall with some likely not to be decided until the week before the season opener against the 49ers on September 11th at Soldier Field.

Many of those are on offense where Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, and David Montgomery are the three returning players who are likely to return to where they were last season. The offensive line along with the rest of the receivers still have to be sorted out over the next month.

On defense, Roquan Smith remains on the PUP list while awaiting a contract extension, which is a situation that doesn’t appear to have a resolution soon. Robert Quinn is in camp but could be a candidate for a trade before or during the season while the rest of the defensive line sorts itself out.

In the secondary, there is buzz thanks to second round picks Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, who have a good chance to start come the fall.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score discussed all of those storylines, including the unknown surrounding offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, in this episode of WGN News Now Sports Talk.

You can watch his full conversation on the Bears with Larry Hawley by clicking on the video above.