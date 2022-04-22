CHICAGO – There might have been some doubt before the series about their ability to be able to compete in their first round series against the defending NBA champions.

But the thinking has changed a bit for Bulls’ fans after a good performance in Game 1 against the Bucks in Milwaukee and then a victory in Game 2 on Wednesday. With the team playing much better than they did at the end of the regular season, Khris Middleton out for the rest of the series for Milwaukee, and home floor advantage, some have entertained the idea that the Bulls could have a chance to spring the upset.

Chris Bleck of ESPN 1000 Chicago discussed that possibility along with other topics on the Bulls on WGN News Now Sports Talk on Friday ahead of Game 3 of the series at the United Center.

Along with discussing their increased chances of winning the series, Bleck also discussed the play of Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan, along with Billy Donovan’s strategy to help the Bulls so far against the Bucks.

