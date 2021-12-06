Chicken tenders in short supply

CHICAGO – The pandemic-related supply chain issues are now hitting a foodie-favorite.

Chicken tenders are now in short supply, which means they’ll soon be more expensive and harder to find. The news may strike dread or even fear in parents with chicken tender-loving little ones.

Experts supply chain issues could translate to higher prices at grocery stores and restaurants. Already, the price of chicken tenders has risen nearly a dollar a pound. And, because tenders requre more processing and packaging than chicken nuggets, restaurants may take them off the menu.

Authorities say a labor shortage and illegal price fixing are also factors in the shortage, however, the National Chicken Council says there is no shortage, just a tight supply.

Chicken tenders join several other items including takeout containers, maple syrup, wine and spirits, and coffee cups that have been affected by the pandemic.