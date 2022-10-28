CHICAGO — Encouraging residents to get a series of shots is top of mind for Chicago’s top doctor.

Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is holding a news conference alongside community partners to “urge Chicagoans to get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster and protect themselves ahead of winter and the holidays,” according to a press release.

The Friday event is set for 9:30 a.m. and will also include an update on the latest COVID-19 data, a discussion of CDPH’s annual flu vaccination campaign, and some Halloween safety guidance.

The press conference will livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m.