CHICAGO — From Rogers Park to Roseland, the Pride Train is once again rolling on the CTA’s Red Line.

A fresh design stretches across the eight-car train now in its sixth year of LGBTQIA+ celebration.

The new wrap features both the “Philly Flag” and the Transgender Flag. The Philly flag adds a black and brown stripe to the traditional six-color Pride flag. Widely used across the country, it’s seen as a more inclusive expression of the traditional Pride flag.



Photos provided by the Chicago Transit Authority

“Chicago is proud to be home to a thriving and vibrant LGBTQ+ community,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a written statement. “The Pride Train is a reminder to residents and visitors alike that our LGBTQ+ siblings are not only welcome here in Chicago, but celebrated. As we attend Pride events throughout the month of June, I encourage folks to use the CTA and continue doing their part to make Chicago a more inclusive place for all people—no matter who they love or how they identify.”

According to the release, the CTA was the first major U.S. transit agency to unveil a Pride Train. The 2022 edition will travel the Red Line as part of regular service through the fall.