CHICAGO — It’s a fitting setting and a fitting time of year for one of the rising mixed martial arts fighters to make his return home to Chicago for a major fight.

“To be back in the summertime on June 16 at Bellator 297 in Chicago, man it don’t get no better than that,” said Daniel James, a heavyweight fighter who will have a “home cage” advantage on Friday night at Wintrust arena.

The native of the west side is looking for his third-straight win in Bellator and sixth-straight overall in MMA when he faces Gokhan Saricam when the main fights begin at 8 p.m., with the event being televised on Showtime.

It’s the second time in the last year that James will fight in Chicago, having beaten Tyrell Fortune in a second round knockout at Bellator 288 on November 18. The hometown crowd was on his side that night, and he expects the same on Friday.

“You’ve got to fight me, you’ve got to fight the crowd,” said James. “The intensity that Chicago crowd brings. We’ve got some loud fans, man. They say the last time we came to Chicago we blew the top off the building, so we’re trying to blow the building off the ground now.”

There are other advantages for James when it comes to fighting in his hometown in the days leading up to the fight. That includes a news conference held at the Willis Tower Skydeck on Friday, where he could see not only where he grew up but the venue he’ll fight in Friday.

The logistics are certainly easier than his last fight on March 31, when he traveled to Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA. He defeated Marcelo Golm that evening, which set up this next fight with Saricum

“Training has been a lot easier because I don’t have to worry about getting on a plane and flying out a few days earlier,” said James. “I’m here in Chicago just focusing on everything because everything is here at my disposal. I’m more comfortable training at home.”

Should that lead to another victory over Saricam, it would put James a step closer to a heavyweight title shot in the near future. It’s a major goal for the fighter who is sporting a 15-6-1 record in MMA, which included a number of years fighting in Europe.

While that’s on his mind this weekend, James wants to continue his goal of growing MMA and other fight sports in his hometown.

“I want this sport to drive more kids to martial arts, more kids to boxing, more kids to wrestling, judo,” said James. “I just want the kids to open up a whole stream of disciplines that can help them later on in life.

Larry Hawley has more from James ahead of his fight at Bellator 297 from WGN News Now in the video above.