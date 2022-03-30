CHICAGO – Over the last four years, he’s been making a name for himself in the game of basketball outside of his hometown.

Amari Bailey has developed into one of the best high school players in the country at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and has already committed to play at UCLA starting with the 2022-2023 season.

But Chicago is where he grew up, so getting a chance to return home this week was something very special for this future Bruin, who joined the elite of prep hoops for the McDonald’s All-American Game week at Wintrust Arena.

That included the “Jame Fest” on Monday night and then the game itself Tuesday at the venue, where Bailey had ten points and six rebounds in just under 18 minutes of play for the West All-Star Team.

For the better part of his time at Sierra Canyon, Bailey spent most of his time in California, playing in Chicago only when his team traveled to face Glenbard West on February 5th at Wintrust Arena. So the chance to stop back to see those closest to him meant as much as taking part in the prestigious game.

“Honestly, it just feels good to be back home,” said Bailey on Monday during the McDonald’s All-American Game media day. “I haven’t been here prior to playing Glenbard West for three years. I’ve just been in LA working and crafting, so any chance I get to see my family and friends all in one spot in an arena like Wintrust, it’s a blessing for sure.”

While Bailey has an appreciation for Chicago, he also is very thankful for taking four years to work on himself and his game at Sierra Canyon after first not expecting a long stay in Los Angeles.

“When I first made the transition, I honestly didn’t think I was going to be in California for too long. I came out for two weeks visiting a friend and then – you know how summer goes – two weeks turns into a month, turns into two months, and I was like ‘Ma, I think we should have a change of scenery,'” said Bailey. “I definitely soaked up everything I could out of Sierra Canyon experience. Just learning how to deal with media, know how to answer questions, just my body language, how I move, and just how I move off the court as well.

“It’s really prepared me for the next level.”

But the start will always be in the Windy City no matter how many levels Bailey goes in his basketball career.