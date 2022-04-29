DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — For the 12th year in a row, DuPage County has been named the healthiest county in Illinois for its “overall health factors,” and for the 2nd year in a row the healthiest for its “overall health outcomes,” according to County Health Rankings & Roadmaps (CHR&R).

As a University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute program, CHR&R first began ranking counties in all states across the U.S. in 2010 in partnership with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The ranking uses a variety of data collection systems and surveys, such as the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, to gather the raw data.

This year’s report uses data primarily gathered from 2020. So while it begins to show the impact of the pandemic, it does not fully represent how life has changed through 2021.

Once gathered, the data is parsed into more than 30 different health factor measurements like tobacco use, employment, and percentage of population which is uninsured. Collectively those measurements are then used to rank each county by their health factors, or, the things which can be modified to improve the length and quality of life. This ranking is a predictor of how healthy a county will be in the future.

For the 2022 ranking, four of metro-Chicago’s seven Illinois counties placed in the top ten: DuPage #1, Lake #5, Kendall #6, McHenry #8. There are 102 counties in the state.

In addition to health factors, the analysis also assesses overall health outcomes which it defines as the length and quality of life within the county. This ranking is an indicator of how healthy a county is right now.

For the 2022 ranking, six of metro-Chicago's seven Illinois counties placed in the top ten: DuPage #1, Kendall #2, McHenry #3, Lake #5, Kane #7, Will #10. Notably, Cook County's ranking has been steadily improving since the assessment began, improving more than 40 places in the last 12 years.

The DuPage County Health Department credits robust county-wide and local-level partnerships for their continually high ranking.