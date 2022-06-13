OAK LAWN, Ill. — After being surprised with the gift of a car, a 20-year-old Chicago man who saved a stranger’s life will be honored by his employer in Oak Lawn.

One-week ago Anthony Perry was on his daily CTA Red Line commute when he saw a man trapped against the electrified third rail. He jumped into action, pulled the man free despite electricity coursing through his body, and began CPR.

Two days later, Early Walker of I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot bought Perry a 2009 Audi A8 to reward his act of heroism. Today Perry’s employer, Amazon Fresh, will also honor the man. The store leadership team, his fellow employees, Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer and other invited local dignitaries will take part in a 10 a.m. event. Perry is expected to be presented with a certificate of recognition and be surprised by a $10,000 donation to a qualified local non-profit of Perry’s choice.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.

