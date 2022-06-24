SPRINGFIELD, MA – Perhaps a rare loss in the playoffs gave the best team for most of the season in the American Hockey League the boost they needed in its championship season.

Following a 5-4 overtime loss in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals at Allstate Arena, the Wolves have won the next two games against Springfield in dominating fashion. They evened the series with a 6-2 win in Game 2 on Monday in Rosemont then shut out the Thunderbirds in Game 3 on the road on Wednesday evening.

Now with a 2-1 lead in the finals, Game 4 now gives the Wolves the chance to take command of their series as they take a step closer to a league championship when they step on the ice at 6:05 PM CT. With a victory, the team could have the chance to clinch a championship in Game 5 which will be played on Friday night.

Either way, the team is just two wins away from their first Calder Cup title since the 2008 season and their fifth league title overall since they began play in 1994.

The Wolves will hope for another performance in net from Pyotr Kochetkov, who turned in a strong 36-save performance in Game 3 for the shutout. He’s been one of the standouts in the last two rounds for the team as he’s sporting a 1.58 goals-against average in the Western Conference and Calder Cup Finals.

Forward Richard Panik has will also look to keep up a streak of his own as he’s scored in each of the games against Springfield so far in the series. Stefan Noesen leads the team with six points in the Calder Cup Finals.