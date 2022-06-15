CHICAGO – It’s been quite a ride for the team during the 2021-2022 American Hockey League season with history being made at a number of times through the campaign.

The Chicago Wolves’ 50-16-5-5 record in the regular season was their best in team history and they proceeded to race through the first two rounds of the Calder Cup Playoffs with just one loss. In the Western Conference Finals against Stockton, they won the first three games, lost the next two, but saved their best for the clincher on Tuesday.

The 3-0 win in Game 6 in front of the home fans at Allstate Arena put the Wolves in the Calder Cup Finals for the second time in four years. Now they take aim at their first AHL championship since 2008, and if they can get it, would be their fifth overall title in franchise history (2 in the IHL and 2 in the AHL).

Either Springfield or Laval, who are still battling it out in the Eastern Conference Finals, will face the Wolves when the Best-of-7 Calder Cup Finals starting Sunday in Rosemont. It will be head coach Ryan Warsofsky’s job to get a team with a healthy mix of veterans and young players ready to try and end the team’s 14-year title drought.

He took a few minutes on Wednesday to talk about the Wolves’ run to the finals on WGN News Now Sports Talk. Warsofsky not only discussed the victory on Tuesday but also the season as a whole, the key contributions of a few veterans, along with preparing the team for the upcoming championship series.

You can watch his entire interview in the video above.