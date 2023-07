CHICAGO — WGN meteorologist Tim Joyce took your questions as severe storms move through the Chicago area.

Viewers joined Tim and WGN News Now host Chip Brewster at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday for an interactive, weather-centric livestream. They took as many viewer questions and comments as they could.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

See the full replay of the livestream in the video above. Watch for a future Chicago Weather Live livestream to join the conversation!